Ferrari’s Leclerc is fastest in morning session of F1 testing

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was fastest on the morning of the final day of Formula 1 preseason testing. Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the 18-year-old rookie who took over Lewis Hamilton’s spot at Mercedes, was next at .077 off the pace, followed by McLaren’s Lando Norris and then four-time defending champion Max Verstappen for Red Bull. Hamilton who says he’s “really enjoying” his Ferrari was scheduled for the afternoon session at Bahrain International Circuit. Friday is the third and final day of preseason testing. The first race of the season is the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 16.

