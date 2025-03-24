Ferrari vows to sort ‘mistakes’ that disqualified Hamilton: 5 takeaways from F1’s Chinese Grand Prix

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH The Associated Press
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain gets a pit stop during the first free practice at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China, Friday, March 21, 2025, ahead of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix (Sunday). (AP Photo/Andy Wong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andy Wong]

Lewis Hamilton went from the thrill of winning a sprint race for his new Ferrari team to the agony of being disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix the following day alongside teammate Charles Leclerc. There was so much drama at Ferrari that it overshadowed the Grand Prix win for Oscar Piastri, who looks like he might be the closest title challenger to McLaren teammate Lando Norris this year. Ahead of next week’s Japanese Grand Prix, takeaways include Mercedes’ strong performance and the pressure on Liam Lawson and Red Bull.

