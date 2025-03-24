Ferrari vows to sort ‘mistakes’ that disqualified Hamilton: 5 takeaways from F1’s Chinese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton went from the thrill of winning a sprint race for his new Ferrari team to the agony of being disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix the following day alongside teammate Charles Leclerc. There was so much drama at Ferrari that it overshadowed the Grand Prix win for Oscar Piastri, who looks like he might be the closest title challenger to McLaren teammate Lando Norris this year. Ahead of next week’s Japanese Grand Prix, takeaways include Mercedes’ strong performance and the pressure on Liam Lawson and Red Bull.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.