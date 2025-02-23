Fernando Bernardeschi’s PK goal rallies Toronto to 2-2 draw with DC United in season opener

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federico Bernardeschi scored on a penalty kick in the 70th minute to rally Toronto FC to a 2-2 draw with D.C. United in a season opener on Saturday night.

Bernardeschi found the net after the PK was awarded when Richie Laryea was fouled by Brandon Servania. Bernardeschi had eight goals and eight assists last season.

Robin Fraser earned a point in his first match as head coach of Toronto. Fraser takes the reins from John Herdman, who resigned after one season with an 11-19-4 record.

Boris Enow scored his first career goal unassisted in the 8th minute of his fourth career start to give DC United a 1-0 lead. Enow made seven appearances for the club last season and did not contribute to a goal.

Toronto pulled even 20 minutes later on an unassisted goal by Jonathan Osorio, who has 49 goals and 52 assists in 250 career starts and 303 appearances with the club.

D.C. United defender Derek Dodson (18) and Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio, right, battle for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass

DC United retook the lead in the 35th minute on a goal by Christian Benteke — the reigning Golden Boot Award winner after scoring 23 times last season. Jacob Murrell had an assist. Murrell, 20, had a goal and three assists last season as a rookie.

South Korean newcomer Kim Joon-Hong, 21, finished with five saves for DC United in his first career start. He had two saves in the first half.

Veteran Sean Johnson, 35, saved one shot to begin his third season guarding the net in Toronto.

DC United leads the all-time series 18-12-13. The club is trying to end a five-season playoff drought.

DC United heads to Chicago for the Fire’s home opener on Saturday. Toronto, which began last season with a pair of road matches, travels to play Orlando City on Saturday.

