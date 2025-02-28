Fenerbahce says it has filed lawsuit against Galatasaray over ‘attack’ on coach Jose Mourinho

Turkish soccer team Fenerbahce says it has filed a lawsuit against rival Galatasaray for an “attack on the personal rights” of coach Jose Mourinho. Galatasaray accused Mourinho of making racist comments after Monday’s Istanbul derby, saying in a statement that he had used “unequivocally inhumane rhetoric” after he referred to the opposition bench “jumping around like monkeys.” Fenerbahce rejected the accusation and said the comments were “deliberately taken entirely out of context and distorted in a misleading manner.” On Friday it went further and said it had initiated legal action to recoup around $52,000 in damages.

