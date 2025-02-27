Felix Jones back among Springboks staff to the Rugby World Cup after brief England spell

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Felix Jones is back in South Africa’s coaching team to help the Springboks’ quest for a third straight Rugby World Cup title. The defense coach’s return to South Africa’s set-up was announced on Thursday, after a brief spell with England. Jones resigned last August after seven months with England, reportedly “unhappy with the unstable working environment.” He didn’t work with England again but his contract wasn’t terminated until December. Now Jones is reunited with coach Rassie Erasmus with the Boks team he helped to win the 2019 and 2023 World Cups. Jones will start his latest stint with South Africa on Saturday. SA Rugby says his appointment concludes at the Rugby World Cup in Australia in 2027.

