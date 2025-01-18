Feeling’s mutual: Rams rookie Jared Verse already feeling ire from Eagles fans on social media

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Jared Verse expects a cold reception in frigid Philadelphia on Sunday after sharing his dislike of Eagles fans. Verse wouldn’t back down Friday after telling the Los Angeles Times he “hates Eagles fans.” The first-round draft pick attended high school in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, which is about 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia. Not surprisingly, Verse woke up this morning to a taste of the vitriol coming his way in the NFC divisional round game.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.