Federiko Federiko, Chance McMillian lead Texas Tech to 86-50 victory over Oral Roberts

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Federiko Federiko totaled a career-high 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Chance McMillian scored 20 points and Texas Tech rolled to an 86-50 victory over Oral Roberts. Federiko sank 11 of 13 shots from the floor in posting his first double-double of the season for the Red Raiders (8-2), who improved to 7-0 at home. He added five assists. McMillian also had five assists and made 8 of 9 shots with three 3-pointers. Chris Anderson hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 off the bench for Texas Tech. Darrion Williams pitched in with 10 points, nine assists and two blocks. JoJo Moore scored 19 on 8-for-10 shooting to lead the Golden Eagles (3-8), who fell to 0-6 on the road.

