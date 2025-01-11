Federica Brignone wins, Lindsey Vonn impresses and Malorie Blanc shocks in epic World Cup downhill

ST. ANTON, Austria (AP) — Federica Brignone had zero World Cup downhill wins in her stellar career before Saturday. Lindsey Vonn had a record 43. Malorie Blanc had never even started a World Cup downhill. They served up an instant classic at St. Anton, Austria. Brignone win her first downhill at age 34 for her 30th career World Cup win. Vonn was hugely impressive with the fifth-fastest time in her first downhill for six years. A age 40 and now with a titanium knee. But Vonn was sixth after Blanc’s stunning downhill debut. The 21-year-old Swiss wearing bib No. 46 was runner-up, 0.07 seconds behind Brignone.

