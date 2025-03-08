Federica Brignone wins a World Cup giant slalom and extends overall lead. Mikaela Shiffrin skis out

ARE, Sweden (AP) — Federica Brignone is still a relentless winner in giant slalom races. Mikaela Shiffrin is still searching for form after her serious crash in November. Brignone was fastest in both runs of a World Cup giant slalom Saturday in Are, Sweden. She finished a huge 1.36 seconds ahead of Alice Robinson. Lara Colturi was third. Brignone’s win extended her lead in the overall World Cup standings. Robinson leads Brignone in the giant slalom standings with one race left at Sun Valley, Idaho Shiffrin failed to finish in the morning run after skiing out wide at a right-hand turn.

