Federica Brignone leads again in World Cup giant slalom. Mikaela Shiffrin skis out of first run

ARE, Sweden (AP) — Federica Brignone is still relentless in giant slalom races. Mikaela Shiffrin is still searching for form after her serious crash in November. Brignone was fastest in the first run of a World Cup giant slalom Saturday in Are, Sweden. Shiffrin failed to finish after skiing out wide when taking too much speed into a right-hand turn. Brignone is racing toward a second overall World Cup title at age 34. She’s 0.34 seconds faster than her Italian teammate Sofia Goggia. Thea Louise Stjernesund was third with 0.36 to make up on Brignone in the afternoon run.

