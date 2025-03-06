Fears scores career-high 31 as Oklahoma beats No. 15 Missouri 96-84

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Freshman guard Jeremiah Fears scored a career-high 31 points and Oklahoma defeated No. 15 Missouri 96-84 on Wednesday night to boost its NCAA Tournament hopes.

It was Oklahoma’s fifth win over a Top 25 team this season, and Missouri was the highest ranked among them. The Sooners (18-12, 5-12 Southeastern Conference) were coming off losses to ranked opponents Kentucky and Ole Miss by a combined four points.

Mark Mitchell scored 18 points and Caleb Grill added 16 points and eight rebounds for Missouri (21-9, 10-7), which has lost three of four.

Missouri thumped Oklahoma 82-58 on Feb. 12, but Oklahoma shot 69% from the field in the first half of the rematch to take a 50-37 lead into the break. It was the Sooners’ highest-scoring opening half of the season.

Oklahoma senior Sam Godwin scored 12 points on Senior Night before getting injured with 5:32 left in the first half. He did not return. He sat on the bench in the second half with a large bag of ice wrapped around his right knee and a brace on the leg.

Missouri’s T.O. Barrett committed a flagrant 1 foul against Fears, and he made both free throws to put Oklahoma ahead 63-45.

Takeaways

Missouri: The Tigers gave up at least 90 points for the fourth time in five games.

Oklahoma: The Sooners committed just four turnovers in the first half and nine overall. They had averaged 12.6 per game — 12th in the 16-team SEC.

Key moment

Fears drove the length of the floor for a layup, scored and was fouled with 47 seconds remaining. He made the free throw to put the Sooners ahead 92-78.

Key stat

The Sooners made 25 of 26 free throws, including 19 of 20 in the second half.

Up next

Missouri closes its regular season at home against No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday. Oklahoma finishes at rival Texas the same day.

