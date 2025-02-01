Feared NHL enforcer Rob Ray shows his emotional side in being inducted into Sabres hall of fame

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Feared NHL enforcer Rob Ray displayed a softer and emotional side in being inducted into the Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame. Ray nearly broke down in tears when he received a standing ovation during a ceremony held before Buffalo’s game against the Nashville Predators. The 56-year-old from Stirling, Ontario, became a fan favorite while spending 14 of his 16 NHL seasons in Buffalo. Ray’s 3,207 career penalty minutes rank sixth on the NHL list. He scored 41 goals and 91 points in 900 career games. He made a near seamless shift into broadcasting Sabres games, a job he maintains, following his retirement in 2004.

