FC Dallas gets Luciano Acosta from FC Cincinnati for at least $5M in cash-for-player swap

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FC Dallas has acquired Argentine midfielder Luciano Acosta from FC Cincinnati for at least $5 million in one of the biggest official cash-for-player swaps to date in MLS. The 2023 MLS MVP is Cincinnati’s franchise leader with 54 goals and 72 assists after joining the club in 2021. The $5 million deal has up to an additional $1 million in performance-based incentives. The 30-year-old is a two-time MLS All-Star team captain and one of six players in league history with three or more seasons of at least 10 goals and 10 assists.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.