FC Dallas defender Geovane Jesus will miss 2nd MLS season in a row because of right knee injury

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FC Dallas defender Geovane Jesus will miss his second MLS season in a row because of a right knee injury. The team said Wednesday that Jesus has been placed on its season-ending injury list and will miss all of the 2025 season. Jesus spent 2024 recovering after tearing his right ACL during a training session on Sept. 13, 2023. He had surgery this week to address cartilage damage in the same knee. The 23-year-old Brazilian started 11 of the 19 games he played in his debut with Dallas in 2023.

