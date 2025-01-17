Father of former NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. dies at 66

Martin Truex Sr., the father of former NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. has died, Truex and his brother said in a statement. He was 66. No details of Truex Sr.’s death were revealed. Truex Sr. was a former driver in in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series, where he made 15 starts from 1989 to 1998. His best finish was 12th at at Nazareth Speedway in 1994. He retired early to advance the career of his two sons. His second son, Ryan, is the reserve and development driver for Joe Gibbs Racing. Truex Sr. was one of the owners of the commercial fishing company Sea Watch International.

