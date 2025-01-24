Father knows best? Liverpool winning but manager’s dad wants more action

Arne Slot’s dad wasn’t impressed with Liverpool’s midweek win over Lille in the Champions League. The Liverpool manager mentioned his dad’s reaction when discussing how difficult it is to break down defensive-minded opponents. The Premier League leaders will host relegation-threatened Ipswich on Saturday. Slot told reporters Friday that “When I called him after the (Lille) game, he can also say ‘it wasn’t as exciting as other games of Liverpool.’” Liverpool is past the halfway point of what’s turning into a dream first season under Slot. The Reds lead both the Premier League and Champions League, and they are alive in the FA Cup and League Cup.

