Father and son Ashley and Tyler Young could face each other in the FA Cup

Former England international Ashley Young could face his 18-year-old son Tyler when Everton hosts Peterborough in the third round of the FA Cup. Young won the FA Cup in 2016 with Manchester United and has added league titles in England and Italy. But he says the chance to share the field with his son would be bigger than any trophy he’s lifted. The 39-year-old Ashley Young says there will be no danger of split loyalties in the game on Thursday. Midfielder Tyler has spent time at Arsenal, Queens Park Rangers and MK Dons before joining third division Peterborough last year.

