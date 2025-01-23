Fantilli gets 1st career hat trick as Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs 5-1

TORONTO (AP) — Adam Fantilli scored three goals for his first career hat trick, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 29 shots, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Luca Del Bel Belluz had a goal and an assist, and James van Riemsdyk also scored for Columbus. The Blue Jackets improved to 7-1-1 in their last nine games and moved into the Eastern Conference’s first wild card spot.

Auston Matthews scored for Toronto, and Dennis Hildeby had 14 saves. The Maple Leafs snapped a three-game winning streak.

Fantilli, a native of nearby Nobleton, Ontario, with 70 family and friends in attendance, pushed Columbus ahead 3-0 with 4:39 left in the second period with his second of the night.

Del Bel Belluz — who’s from Woodbridge, Ontario, also just outside Toronto — made it 4-0 at 5:56 of the third. After Matthews spoiled Merzlikins’ shutout bid at 9:22, Fantilli completed his hat trick with an empty-netter with just under 8 minutes remaining.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: Merzlikins appeared to suffer an injury during the morning skate, but was good to go against Toronto.

Maple Leafs: Matthew Knies (upper-body injury) left the game late in the second period following a big collision near the benches and didn’t return.

Key moment

Merzlikins made a couple of big stops on Matthews in the middle period before van Riemsdyk and Fantilli scored 1:41 apart to put Columbus up 3-0.

Key stat

Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski entered play leading the NHL in average ice time at 26:49. He played 24:43 in this game.

Up Next

Blue Jackets visit Carolina on Thursday to finish a four-game trip, and Maple Leafs play at Ottawa on Saturday.

___

