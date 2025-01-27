Fans see Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama exceed expectations. What they don’t see is his work off the court

PARIS (AP) — San Antonio Spurs Hall of Famer Tony Parker says Victor Wembanyama can be the best player in the NBA. Wembanyama is putting up stats this season like nobody else in the history of basketball. Unprecedented numbers. And he’s still learning. He came into the league as the most highly touted prospect since LeBron James and has exceeded probably even the loftiest expectations. He’ll almost certainly be picked as an All-Star for the first time later this week. He’s this season’s Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner and he’ll get MVP votes. All this, in just his second season.

