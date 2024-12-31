Fans now can put up money to entice specific athletes to join or stay with favorite college teams

College sports fans hoping a particular athlete comes to their favorite school can help influence the athlete’s decision by opening their wallets. What once was taboo has gone mainstream with the recent launch of a crowdfunding platform called Fanstake. The concept allows athletes to know their true NIL value before choosing a school. Fans decide if they want to pledge money for a recruit, transfer or an athlete currently on the roster. If the athlete picks the fans’ school, the athlete enters into an NIL deal with Fanstake. If the athlete goes elsewhere, money is credited back to fans’ accounts.

