Fans injured after person falls from stand during Eintracht Frankfurt game

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A person fell from a stand onto fans in the stand below during Eintracht Frankfurt’s Bundesliga game against Holstein Kiel on Sunday. Frankfurt spokesman Bartosz Niedzwiedzki says “Two people were seriously injured, two more had minor injuries. We hope everyone involved will recover quickly and completely.” Frankfurt won the match 3-1 to consolidate third place in the Bundesliga.

