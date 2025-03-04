Familiar surrounds for New Zealand for Champions Trophy semifinal against South Africa

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — After going through all the tangled scheduling, New Zealand returns to its recent favorite venue in Pakistan when it takes on South Africa in the second semifinal of the Champions Trophy in Lahore on Wednesday. The complex scheduling of the tournament, especially at the tail end of the group stage, saw both South Africa and Australia flying out to Dubai, in the knowledge that one team would have to return to Pakistan once the semifinal matchups were confirmed after India played its last group game against New Zealand on Sunday. The exhausting itinerary was because the Indian government refused permission for its team to travel to Pakistan due to political reasons.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.