Faletau returns for floundering Wales for the first time since 2023 Rugby World Cup

NICE, France (AP) — Wales great Taulupe Faletau will reappear for the national team for the first time since it last won a rugby test. Faletau was picked at No. 8 on Thursday against Italy in Rome in the Six Nations on Saturday. He played his 104th and last cap for Wales in October 2023 when they beat Georgia 43-19 in Nantes, France, to clean sweep their Rugby World Cup pool. But Faletau broke his arm in the game and he played only 29 minutes of club rugby in the next 14 months to last December. While he’s been absent Wales has lost every test, a record 13 in a row. He returns to a team with only 11 survivors of the 23 who played Georgia 16 months ago.

