Falcons turn to rookie QB Michael Penix Jr. for key game vs Giants

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker]

The Atlanta Falcons have made a change at quarterback for a key game against the woeful New York Giants. Rookie Michael Penix Jr. will get the nod over 13-year veteran Kirk Cousins, who was benched after a woeful five-game stretch. Atlanta is 7-7 and one game behind the first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South. The Falcons haven’t had a winning season or made the playoffs since 2017, and they may have to win out to have any chance of overtaking the streaking Bucs for a postseason berth. The Giants long ago gave up on making the playoffs. They’ve lost nine in a row to drop their record to 2-12, tied with the Raiders for worst in the league.

