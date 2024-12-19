Falcons turn to rookie QB Michael Penix Jr. for key game vs Giants

The Atlanta Falcons have made a change at quarterback for a key game against the woeful New York Giants. Rookie Michael Penix Jr. will get the nod over 13-year veteran Kirk Cousins, who was benched after a woeful five-game stretch. Atlanta is 7-7 and one game behind the first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South. The Falcons haven’t had a winning season or made the playoffs since 2017, and they may have to win out to have any chance of overtaking the streaking Bucs for a postseason berth. The Giants long ago gave up on making the playoffs. They’ve lost nine in a row to drop their record to 2-12, tied with the Raiders for worst in the league.

