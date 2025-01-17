Falcons talk with Packers’ Ansley and former Bengals assistant Anarumo in ongoing search for DC

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons interviewed Green Bay passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley and former Cincinnati assistant Lou Anarumo as they continued their search for a defensive coordinator on Thursday.

The interviews with Ansley and Anarumo came after the team spoke with New York Jets interim coach and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich on Wednesday and Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale on Tuesday.

Anarumo was fired as the Bengals’ defensive coordinator on Jan. 6. He spent six seasons leading Cincinnati’s defense.

Before joining the Packers’ staff as passing game coordinator, Ansley was a defensive assistant with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2021-23, including the 2023 season as defensive coordinator. He also coached at the University of Tennessee as defensive coordinator in 2019-20.

The Falcons have been active in their search after firing defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake and defensive line coach Jay Rodgers on Saturday following their 8-9 finish.

Anarumo joined the Miami Dolphins’ staff in 2012 as defensive backs coach and was promoted to interim defensive coordinator for the final 12 games of the 2015 season.

