Falcons interview Steve Wilks and Steelers’ Grady Brown in ongoing search for defensive coordinator

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons interviewed former San Francisco defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and Pittsburgh Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown as the team continued its search for a defensive coordinator. Wilks led the 49ers’ defense in 2023 and was a defensive assistant and interim head coach with Carolina in 2022. Green Bay passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley and former Cincinnati assistant Lou Anarumo interviewed Thursday. The Falcons also spoke with New York Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich and Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. The Falcons fired defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake and defensive line coach Jay Rodgers.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.