Falcons interview former Bears coach Matt Eberflus for their defensive coordinator position

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons interviewed former Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus as they continue their search for a defensive coordinator. The Bears fired Eberflus on Nov. 29 when the team was 4-8. Chicago named Thomas Brown as interim coach and finished 5-12. Eberflus was 14-32 in two-plus seasons with the Bears. He served as defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts for four seasons and was a defensive assistant with Dallas for seven seasons. On Friday, the Falcons announced interviews with former San Francisco defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and Pittsburgh Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown.

