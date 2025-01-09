Falcons GM Fontenot insists team is ‘very comfortable’ with keeping QB Cousins as a backup to Penix

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot says the team is “very comfortable” with keeping Kirk Cousins on the roster next season as the backup quarterback behind Michael Penix Jr. Cousins was signed to a four-year, $180 million contract last offseason with $100 million guaranteed but was benched as Penix started the final three games of an 8-9 finish for the team’s seventh consecutive losing season. The final $10 million of the $100 million guarantee in Cousins’ contract will be paid if Cousins is not released before March 17. Fontenot said suggestions Cousins would be released are “not valid.”

