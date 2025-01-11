Falcons fire defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, assistant Jay Rodgers following defense’s poor finish

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have fired defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake and defensive line coach Jay Rodgers following first-year coach Raheem Morris’ sharp criticism of his defense. The Falcons missed the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season following a 44-38 overtime loss to Carolina last Sunday. Morris said in a statement released by the team he “deemed these moves necessary.” The Falcons’ late-season benching of quarterback Kirk Cousins and three-game audition of rookie Michael Penix Jr. as the new starter was the biggest news of the season. Morris focused on the disappointing late showing by the defense following the loss to Carolina.

