Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich reveals regrets about his stint as Jets interim coach

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Jeff Ulbrich expressed some regrets about the way he handled his 12-game stint as the New York Jets interim coach as he looked ahead to his new job as defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons. Ulbrich was 3-9 as interim coach in New York while continuing to serve as defensive coordinator. He said he should have put another assistant in charge of the defense. Ulbrich says he failed to properly delegate responsibilities. He says he should not have continued to serve as the Jets defensive coordinator. Ulbrich also said he needed better “truth telling” from his New York assistants.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.