Falcons continue to seek pass-rush help by signing defensive end Morgan Fox to 2-year contract

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their defensive line depth by signing Morgan Fox to a two-year contract. The addition of Fox, who played the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, followed Atlanta’s signing of edge rusher Leonard Floyd to a $10 million, one-year deal last week. The Falcons on Monday also announced they have re-signed wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and defensive linemen Ta’Quon Graham and Kentavius Street. All were unrestricted free agents. Fox has 34 career starts in 120 games in nine seasons with the Los Angeles Rams (2016-20), Carolina Panthers (2021) and Chargers.

