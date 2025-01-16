Falcons continue search for defensive coordinator by interviewing Jets’ interim coach Jeff Ulbrich

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons continued their search for a defensive coordinator by conducting a virtual interview with New York Jets interim coach and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. The talks with Ulbrich, a former Atlanta assistant, came after the Falcons announced Tuesday they interviewed Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. The Falcons fired defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake and defensive line coach Jay Rodgers on Saturday following their 8-9 finish. Ulbrich was 3-9 as interim coach after the Jets fired coach Robert Saleh, who also could be a candidate to lead Atlanta’s defense.

