Falcons bring former assistant Jeff Ulbrich back to Atlanta as defensive coordinator

ATLANTA (AP) — The Falcons have brought Jeff Ulbrich back to Atlanta, naming their former assistant as defensive coordinator. Ulbrich, who spent much of last season as the New York Jets’ interim coach, takes over a defense that earned criticism from first-year coach Raheem Morris for the team’s 8-9 finish. Coordinator Jimmy Lake was fired a week ago. The Falcons ranked 23rd in total defense and in points allowed. Ulbrich was an assistant with the Falcons from 2015-20 and worked alongside Morris.

