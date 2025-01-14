Falcons begin search for defensive coordinator by interviewing Michigan’s Wink Martindale

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have conducted a virtual interview with Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale as they began their search to replace Jimmy Lake, who was fired as defensive coordinator following the team’s 8-9 finish. The Falcons on Tuesday announced their interview with the 61-year-old Martindale, who spent 20 years coaching in the NFL before joining the Michigan staff before the 2024 season. The Falcons fired Lake and defensive line coach Jay Rodgers on Saturday. Martindale was the New York Giants defensive coordinator from 2022-23. He previously served as defensive coordinator with Denver and the Baltimore Ravens.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.