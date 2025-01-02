Falcons are leaning on rookie QB Penix as they try to protect fading playoff hopes against Panthers

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will make his third start as the Atlanta Falcons try to protect their playoff hopes against the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons need to beat Carolina while NFC South leader Tampa Bay loses to New Orleans for Atlanta to win the division. The Falcons have not reached the playoffs since 2017. Atlanta also is playing for its first winning record since 2017. The Panthers have allowed the most points in the league and struggled against the pass in last week’s lopsided loss to the Buccaneers. Carolina quarterback Bryce Young and receiver Adam Thielen will test Atlanta’s defense.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.