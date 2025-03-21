Falcons announce signings of safety Jordan Fuller, tight end Feleipe Franks and receiver Jamal Agnew

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed safety Jordan Fuller, tight end Feleipe Franks and wide receiver Jamal Agnew. Fuller is reunited with Falcons coach Raheem Morris while Franks returns to his original NFL team. Fuller started nine games for Carolina in 2024 but spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, where he worked with Morris as his defensive coordinator. Agnew was an all-Pro in 2017 after leading the NFL in punt return yards for Detroit. Franks signed with Atlanta in 2021 as an undrafted free agent quarterback before moving to tight end.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.