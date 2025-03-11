Falcons agree to $10 million, 1-year deal with veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd, AP source says

ATLANTA (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday the Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with edge rusher Leonard Floyd. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. The deal came shortly after Floyd was released by the San Francisco 49ers. The 32-year-old Floyd was second on the 49ers with 8 1/2 sacks while playing all 17 games. The Falcons have made improving their pass rush a top offseason priority. The Falcons ranked next to last in the league with 31 sacks in 2024.

