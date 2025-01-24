Falcons add Mike Rutenberg and Nate Ollie as defensive assistants under new coordinator Jeff Ulbrich

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have continued to reshape their staff of defensive coaches by naming Mike Rutenberg as defensive pass game coordinator and Nate Ollie as defensive line coach. The moves come six days after Jeff Ulbrich, who spent much of last season as the New York Jets interim coach, was named the Falcons’ defensive coordinator. Former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake and defensive line coach Jay Rodgers were fired following the Falcons’ 8-9 finish. Rutenberg spent the past four seasons as the Jets linebackers coach. Ollie was the assistant defensive line coach for the Houston Texans last season.

