Fairfield keeps winning as Stags run MAAC winning streak to 30 games

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Carly Thibault-DuDonis has turned Fairfield into the top team in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in her three years at the school. The Stags (16-3, 10-0) have won 30 consecutive regular-season conferences games after beating second-place Quinnipiac 72-63 on Thursday night. That’s one of the five longest active streaks in the country, putting the school in the company of South Carolina, UConn, South Dakota State and Florida Gulf Coast. Fairfield had a historic season last year, getting ranked for the first time in school history and reaching the NCAA Tournament. What’s been most impressive this season is that Fairfield has done it without reigning MAAC Player of the Year Janelle Brown, who was injured eight games into the season.

