Facing hometown Canucks ‘a bit surreal’ for Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Macklin Celebrini grew up dreaming about playing NHL hockey at Rogers Arena. On Monday night, that dream will become a reality for the 18-year-old San Jose Sharks center said. Said Celebrini: “It’s pretty surreal.” Raised in North Vancouver, Celebrini was picked first overall in the June draft. He has 11 goals and 12 assists in his first 24 games. His father, Rick Celebrini — the director of sports medicine and performance for the Golden State Warriors — took a few days away from the NBA team’s trip to be in Vancouver and take in the game with 50 or 60 family and friends.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.