FA Cup draw: Man City plays Plymouth and Man United hosts Fulham

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City will play second-tier Plymouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Plymouth is last in division two but produced a stunning upset on Sunday to eliminate Premier League leader Liverpool. Its reward for that giantkilling is the chance to pull off another cup shock when it travels to Etihad Stadium. There it faces Pep Guardiola’s City, the four-time defending league champion. Holder Manchester United is at home to Fulham in one of three all-Premier League matchups.

