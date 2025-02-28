F1 testing halted after shuttle bus drives on track in Bahrain

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — The afternoon session of Formula 1 preseason testing was briefly interrupted when a shuttle bus drove on the track. In a bizarre scene, a red flag was waved to halt testing as a white bus drove slowly on a runoff area of the track at Bahrain International Circuit. It wasn’t the only oddity of the day. In the morning session, there was a brief red flag after a pane of glass fell from the starter’s box and shattered on the edge of the track. Workers quickly arrived with brooms and swept up the shards. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was fastest on the morning of the final day of testing.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.