F1 teams face tougher tests to stop flexible rear wings which could give an advantage

PARIS (AP) — Formula 1’s governing body will use stricter tests starting at this week’s Chinese Grand Prix to stop teams using rear wings which could potentially bend at speed to give a pace advantage. The FIA says it took the decision after viewing footage filmed in practice sessions for last week’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix. The FIA adds that all cars from last week’s Australian GP were “deemed fully legal” after passing the tests in use at the time.

