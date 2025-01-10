F1 team Alpine signs Franco Colapinto as reserve driver

ENSTONE, England (AP) — Franco Colapinto has joined Formula 1 team Alpine as a reserve driver for this year after racing for Williams in 2024. The 21-year-old Argentinian signed a multi-year deal with Alpine, which earlier promoted Jack Doohan to team with Pierre Gasly for the upcoming season. Colapinto finished 2024 with five points after replacing Logan Sargeant in August.

