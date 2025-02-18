F1 set to liven up Monaco Grand Prix with extra pit stops

LONDON (AP) — The Monaco Grand Prix has long been nicknamed “the jewel in Formula 1’s crown” but for all the sparkle, the racing has often been dull. That could change with a planned rule change that would require drivers to stop in the pits at least twice, potentially shuffling the running order on Monaco’s narrow streets at least a little. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says it would mean a minimum two stops per race, rather than the current one, and for cars to use three different tire compounds.

