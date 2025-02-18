F1 drivers gather in London to launch 75th anniversary season

LONDON (AP) — All 20 Formula 1 drivers and the 10 teams are expected in London to kick-start the 2025 season with a new live launch show. The F1 75 Live event at London’s O2 arena marks a new approach by the series. It’s the first time F1 is hosting its own large-scale launch event, rather than leaving it to the individual teams to present their drivers and cars. The televised two-hour show includes musical acts like country singer Kane Brown, British band Take That and MGK, also known as Machine Gun Kelly.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.