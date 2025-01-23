F1 drivers could be suspended for swearing or political statements under new rules

PARIS (AP) — Formula 1 drivers could be suspended from racing or lose championship points for swearing or making political statements under new rules. Drivers criticized series governing body the FIA last year after Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc were punished for swearing in FIA news conferences. There’s a new system of suggested punishments for matters like swearing, causing “moral injury or loss” to the FIA or making political statements. A suspension is recommended for a third offense within a two-year period.

