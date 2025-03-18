F1 CEO hails ‘impressive’ plans for a grand prix in Thailand after meeting prime minister

BANGKOK (AP) — Formula 1 president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali has praised Thailand’s “impressive plans” to host a grand prix in Bangkok after he met with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Thailand is among several countries hoping to join or return to the F1 calendar. Domenicali signaled on Tuesday there will be more talks soon. F1 plans to rotate between some established races could open up opportunities for new venues. The Belgian Grand Prix is one that is set to be dropped from the calendar in alternate years in future.

