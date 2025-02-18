Ezra Ausar, Lawson Lovering help Utah hold off Kansas State 74-69

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ezra Ausar had 21 points and Lawson Lovering posted a double-double to help Utah hold on for a 74-69 victory over Kansas State on Monday night.

Ausar made 7 of 14 shots and all seven of his free throws, adding eight rebounds for the Utes (15-11, 7-8 Big 12 Conference). Lovering totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double this season. Gabe Madsen added 13 points.

Brendan Hausen scored 17 to lead the Wildcats (13-13, 7-8), who have lost two straight following a six-game win streak. Max Jones and Dug McDaniel both scored 13 with McDaniel adding six assists.

Lovering had nine points for Utah and Jones scored 10 for Kansas State in a first half that ended in a 32-32 tie.

Utah scored the first seven points of the second half to grab the lead. A Lovering dunk upped the Utes’ advantage to 46-37 with 14:36 left to play. Madsen hit a 3-pointer to give Utah a 57-50 lead with 5:22 left, but Hausen hit a 3-pointer and two free throws as the Wildcats scored the next seven points to tie it with 3:25 remaining.

It was 59-all when Miro Little scored in the paint for Utah and Madsen followed with a 3-pointer. Jones had a layup with 15 seconds left to get the Wildcats within two, but the Utes made 3 of 4 foul shots in the final 12 seconds to wrap up the win.

Utah outrebounded K-State 51-28. The Utes had 21 rebounds at the offensive end, leading to 14 second-chance points.

Utah travels to play UCF on Sunday. Kansas State will host Arizona State on Sunday.

