Ezekiel Elliott on the field for the Chargers after being signed to the practice squad

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott was on the practice field for the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday, after the veteran running back was signed to the practice squad. Elliott was released by the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 31 so that he could possibly sign with a playoff team seeking an experienced running back. The Chargers are the fifth seed in the AFC and open the playoffs at Houston on Saturday in a wild-card round game. This season in 15 games, Elliott had just 74 carries for 226 yards with a 3.1-yard-per-carry average, all career lows. The two-time NFL rushing champion has 9,130 yards and 74 rushing touchdowns in nine seasons.

